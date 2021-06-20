We celebrate these cute dads this Father's Day
It goes without saying that the bond between celebrities and their children is heartwarming to witness. Celebrity dads always leave us in our feels every time they share their intimate moments with their little ones on social media.
These dads have shown us how important it is to be a present father and it’s truly magical to see the amazing job that they’re doing.
Let's take a look at some of Mzansi's coolest dads.
Cassper Nyovest
Hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi welcomed their bundle of joy, Khotso, into the world in September last year.
The couple, who seemed very excited to be embarking on this parenthood journey together, named their baby boy after Cassper's late brother, Khotso.
Since his son's arrival, Cassper has shown us how baby Khotso is already living the soft life travelling in style in a R32k pram and how he enjoys executing his daddy duties when he has a less busy schedule.
Thomas Gumede
Actor and director Thomas Gumede became a first time dad when he and actress Zola Nombona welcomed their precious prince, Cebelihle, into the world in June last year.
Being totally sprung by baby boy, Thomas has expressed how blessed he felt to be granted such a gift, that he thanks God for every day.
Oros Mampofu
One of SA's celebrity girl dads, who isn’t shy to show how much love he has for his daughter, is actor Oros Mampofu.
Ever since welcoming his daughter Arya in 2019, Oros has never stopped gushing over her.
The former Skeem Saam actor shares his daughter with his baby mama Bianca Carmichael whom he has been with since 2018.
Junior De Rocka
Although he's no longer together with his baby mama, actress and TV personality Ntando Duma, Junior De Rocka always makes sure he spends precious moments with his three-year-old baby girl, Sbahle.
Kwesta
Hip hop rapper Kwesta became a father for the second time in November last year when he welcomed his newborn baby girl, Kenya Elihle Vilakazi.
The girl dad shares two daughters with his wife Yolanda who he got married to in 2019.
Before the arrival of the new baby girl, the couple were already parents to 8-year-old Khai.
Tino Chinyani
Model and TV personality Tino Chinyani became a proud father in June last year when he also welcomed a baby boy, Tiyani, into the world.
Tino, who shares his son with actress Simphiwe Ngema has expressed many times how he couldn’t be happier to be the father to his handsome bundle of joy.