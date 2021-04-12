Police investigate after alleged suicide

AKA's last moments with love of his life

When rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, gave his social media followers a glimpse of his love life with his fiancée, Anele Nelli Tembe, little did they know those would be her last hours alive.



Tembe allegedly jumped to her death at an upmarket hotel in Cape Town yesterday. She was confirmed dead by paramedics who attempted to resuscitate her after she injured herself from the plunge. ..