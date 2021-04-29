South Africa

Cold front and rain expected on Friday in many parts of the country

The SA Weather Service says heavy rain which could lead to possible flooding in the Eastern Cape and parts of KwaZulu-Natal should be expected

29 April 2021 - 08:22
The SA Weather Service has warned about cold weather conditions on Friday in most parts of the country.
The SA Weather Service has warned that temperatures are expected to drop in most parts of the country from Friday, which will be accompanied by showers.

Weather forecaster at the Weather Service Lehlohonolo Thobela said wet weather can be expected in the northeastern parts of the country, which will include Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The weather service has predicted that there is a possibility of between 60% and 80% of showers on Friday in these areas. 

Thobela said cloudy conditions can be expected throughout the weekend with a prediction of about a 30% chance of showers in Gauteng. 

In the eastern coastline, Thobela said heavy rain that could lead to possible flooding can be expected on Friday morning in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. 

He said there’s also a possibility of light snow in the escarpment of Drakensberg and Lesotho which could add further high-pressure cold temperatures.

TimesLIVE 

