This flashback to gospel legend Rebecca Malope singing Afropop is pure magic

By Masego Seemela - 16 April 2021 - 14:37
Multi-award-winning gospel singer Rebecca Malope.
Image: Twitter/Katlego Maseng/Mzansi Magic

A video of Rebecca Malope performing back in the day has gone viral which has left many questioning whether the woman singing in the clip is truly the gospel legend. 

This follows a tweet showing an old clip of the icon performing Afropop music on stage back in what seems to be the 80s or the 90s.

Dressed in a short skirt and crop top, Malope served some serious vocals and dance moves.

While she's widely known for her popular gospel hits, some social media users were stunned when they realised that Mam'Rebecca didn't start off singing the songs many know her for today. 

While several Twitter users showed disbelief, a few compared her to the late great Brenda Fassie. 

Despite the doubts as to whether it was Mam'Rebecca, what seems to have convinced people is her signature haircut that is clearly visible in the grainy clip.

What many people seemingly didn't know is that Doc Reebs was a certified Pop Princess with hits like Ama G-Man and her much-loved RnB song, Uthando

WATCH: Rebecca Malope's hit RnB song, Uthando

