Can one be too old to find love?
You're never too old to find love, this according to therapist Maria Baratta who holds a Ph.D and is a licensed clinical social worker.
Baratta, who does work with relational issues, also offers help to people looking to be in a healthy, fulfilling, loving life-partnership, even if it is later in life.
While many people have experienced dysfunctional, failed, abusive, unpleasant relationships, wondering if they will ever finally find someone appropriate for them, Baratta explains that what can be particularly daunting is when people believe they are past what they believe to be their “prime.”
In an interview with Psychology Today, Baratta said: "Unlike dating at any other age, it’s about a willingness to put yourself out there and patience with the process necessary to meet someone who potentially could be your life partner- your own personal journey necessary to lead you to the person who is right for you."
Based on her research, Baratta also offered tips for opening oneself up to the possibility of finding love when older.
Here are the 3 tips:
- Know who you are.
- Know who you’re looking for.
- Have patience with the process—particular emphasis on this point: Have patience with the process.
On social media, South Africans have also been lamenting the challenges of finding love when older, taking to Twitter to express some of their concerns and encouragement under the hashtag #TooOldToFindLove.
It's never 2 late 2 find love. U have 2 open minded and be open for experience. Boom u will find what u been longing for. I'm in 30s but I'll never stop believing in love cos I know how it feels 2 love some1 who love u back. #TooOldToFindLove— Busisiwe Landiwe Kanunu (@landykan) March 2, 2021
Love is not for the bitter, unreliable, unrealistic, liars, selfish, traitors, unforgiving, obsessive, broken, secretive, double minded, hypocritical, close minded.— Fulufhelo / Stanford (@FulufheloMpilo) March 2, 2021
Conquer negativity and first be the person you'd love to meet. That's when you ready to love.🌻#TooOldToFindLove
Kubi at that age..you have to actually go through the most..dating apps, blind dates, friends hooking you up and and and!! to get love nje..these days i think people are too materialistic than getting to know the real person #TooOldToFindLove @tboseZA— Ntokozo Patience (@PatntoKo) March 2, 2021
No matter what your age, here are a few other tips to try if you are on the dating scene.
1. Check out online dating sites. Do your research, as different dating sites offer different things.
2. Set realistic relationship goals. It is important to be honest with yourself about what you would like. Remember that compromise does not mean sacrificing your values.
3. Keep an open mind as a suitable partner might not immediately present in the manner you had envisioned.
4. Get out of your comfort zone, and try new things to increase your chances of meeting someone.