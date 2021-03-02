Can one be too old to find love?

You're never too old to find love, this according to therapist Maria Baratta who holds a Ph.D and is a licensed clinical social worker.

Baratta, who does work with relational issues, also offers help to people looking to be in a healthy, fulfilling, loving life-partnership, even if it is later in life.

While many people have experienced dysfunctional, failed, abusive, unpleasant relationships, wondering if they will ever finally find someone appropriate for them, Baratta explains that what can be particularly daunting is when people believe they are past what they believe to be their “prime.”

In an interview with Psychology Today, Baratta said: "Unlike dating at any other age, it’s about a willingness to put yourself out there and patience with the process necessary to meet someone who potentially could be your life partner- your own personal journey necessary to lead you to the person who is right for you."

Based on her research, Baratta also offered tips for opening oneself up to the possibility of finding love when older.

Here are the 3 tips: