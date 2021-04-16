Ayanda Ncwane's top fashion moments on the Real Housewives of Durban

Businesswoman and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane's style is always graceful, elegant and very fashion-forward.

Whether she's rocking heels, sneakers, jeans or a classy gown, this businesswoman always pulls off a sophisticated look that we can't help but admire.

While Ncwane is one accomplished businesswoman, she continues to shine in her choices when it comes to fashion, especially on the set of The Real Housewives of Durban.

For every scene of every episode, Ncwane's looks have been show-stoppers, and she is, hands-down, the style queen of the show.

Over the years the reality TV star has served us memorable looks, ranging from those gracious "preacher's wife" outfits to rockstar inspired ensembles.

Here are five of our favourite looks from this fashion-forward woman:





1. The rockstar