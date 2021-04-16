Ayanda Ncwane's top fashion moments on the Real Housewives of Durban
Businesswoman and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane's style is always graceful, elegant and very fashion-forward.
Whether she's rocking heels, sneakers, jeans or a classy gown, this businesswoman always pulls off a sophisticated look that we can't help but admire.
While Ncwane is one accomplished businesswoman, she continues to shine in her choices when it comes to fashion, especially on the set of The Real Housewives of Durban.
For every scene of every episode, Ncwane's looks have been show-stoppers, and she is, hands-down, the style queen of the show.
Over the years the reality TV star has served us memorable looks, ranging from those gracious "preacher's wife" outfits to rockstar inspired ensembles.
Here are five of our favourite looks from this fashion-forward woman:
1. The rockstar
Ncwane keeps reminding us why she's the style goddess who looks good in everything she wears. Here, the reality TV star made a bold and playful statement in a rockstar-inspired look where she paired a stunning black jacket with blue jeans and black high boots.
This look showed off her versatile style and we love how she proved that she can make brave stylish choices.
2. High fashion
As if she was about to hit the runway, Ncwane rocked a black and blue bubble sleeve Gert-Johan Coetzee jacket.
We love how the dramatic blown up arms just gracefully suit her whole entire look, especially with her blonde haircut.
3. The goddess
This white dress with floral embroidery is giving us the best "regal" vibes ever! The glove and fascinator accessories are also adding to the goddess aesthetic.
We also love how it's simple yet striking as it shows off her elegant figure.
4. Style queen
Her majesty is in the building! Ncwane proved to us that she truly kills every look she sets her mind to and she did so in this olive outfit.
The tight-fitting dress accentuated her waist as she elegantly completed this fitted look with a power jacket. This look solidifies the reason why she's such an influential fashionista!
5. Pretty in pink
Always classy and graceful, Ncwane stepped out in an all-pink outfit which were adorned with a pink statement hat.
She paired her dramatic vintage-inspired dress witha soft, pink beauty look, and we are here for it.
This well-fitted yet stylish monochrome look shows off how glamorous and relatable this businesswoman can be.