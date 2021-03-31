March's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what?

This March, we rounded up the stars who stood out on our Insta feeds for their fabulous fashion choices — and singled out a few celebrities whose sartorial presentation left us scratching our heads.

Remember, though, we’re all in the middle of a pandemic and nobody should be shamed for what they decide to wear: there are more important things to worry about.

That said, putting on a great outfit one or two days a week might give you an unexpected boost of confidence, even if you’re all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Hopefully the hits of the month renew your interest in this form of self-care.

If, like many of us, you identify more with the “misses”, no worries because we’re all in this together.