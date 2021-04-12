Lasizwe on finding true love and his relationship with Khanyi Mbau

You were born into a wealthy family?

"False, my daddy was rich but he wasn't a part of my life growing up. He was sometimes there financially but I was born in a middle-class family where you had to wait for special days such as birthdays or Christmas to get gifts."

You knew at a younger age that you were a part of the LGBTQI+ community?

"True baby! True! I knew from the get-go, when things started making sense, that girl: I'm gay. There was no doubt about that!"

Before your mother passed away, is it true that she had a difficult time accepting that her son was gay?

"True! My mother had serious difficulties accepting me because she was one of the most conscious people on what people were going to say about her son and she was quite highly-esteemed in the community. So, she was like 'Oh my gosh, I can't have a gay son, what are people going to say?'... so that was her main concern."

Do you solely believe school is indeed a bore?

"False, I read an article about myself where they said I said school was a bore. I think that was taken out of context. I said school was a bore because I knew what I wanted to do from the get-go and knew what I wanted to achieve.

"And, that's why in school I didn't perform as well as I could've, I know myself, I am an A-student and know I could get 80% but I chose not to get 80% because I knew what I wanted and school wasn't what I wanted. When I matriculated, I was going to study in varsity because my mom had promised me that I was going to go to film school and do what I love but unfortunately, she passed away and I told myself I was going to do my thing and tried YouTube skits."

Your father was your role model?

"True. Growing up, I looked up to my father so much. He was an icon to me and he still is. I mean, he was a successful businessman who owned taxis and franchises. And I aspire to be like him hence I grind and push myself this much!"

The #R10GoesALongWay initiative you did recently was sparked by the empathy you had towards struggling students?

"True! I realised I needed to help students fight for what is right which is their education. I believe education is a basic right and everyone is deserving of it."

You use retail therapy as a coping mechanism?

"True and false, because I am very conscious of what I spend my money on... and, I got this thinking from my parents. My dad was one person you had to explain 500 times why you needed something, and with my mom. So, I always try to explain to myself 500 times why I want something before I buy it."

You believe in the notion "family over anything"?

"True and false, because I believe in the saying that 'you make your own family', family isn't only blood but can be found in the streets'. I've built such a strong foundation of my family from my friends such as radio personality Ayanda MVP, who I consider as my next-of-kin. She is someone who I can call on when I am in desperate need or in a celebratory mood and vice versa. And also, with regards to my family, my sister actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau and my other siblings who are super supportive of me and what I do. They are people who I value in my life."

You don’t believe true love exists?

"False, I believe in true love. I believe in indoda. I've taken an executive decision to date myself until I am ready to allow someone's son into my life. I think I need to experience what self-love is... I want to treat myself how I want to be treated, that way I don't tolerate things I shouldn't tolerate."

Your YouTube skits are what helped solidify your name in the industry and helped you be the name that you are?

"True and false! I think I was one of the first people in SA to break the boundaries of the stereotype of a guy wearing a wig. Because five years ago I was heavily criticised for my skits, I was told I was not going to make it and consistently asked what I was doing and why I was interpreting women instead of men.

But [at the time], I told myself that I was not going to give up and made sure no-one dictated my narrative and journey. Fast forward to today, how many men are you seeing wearing wigs and doing something similar to what I am doing? So, for me, it feels like we are now living in a more liberating time where it's okay for a guy to wear a wig."