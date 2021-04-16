5 important lessons we learnt from DMX's music

Despite leading what was a troubled life, rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons still inspired many through his music, sharing valuable life lessons through his lyrics.

Sadly, after being rushed to the hospital earlier this month following a heart attack, DMX later diedafter his family’s decision to remove him from life support.

While he battled a drug addiction most of his life, most of his fans will remember him for his honesty, vulnerability and perseverance.

Here are some of the top lessons we learnt from DMX's lyrics:

1. Perseverance

Having had a life fraught with many challenges and pitfalls, DMX was a constant beacon of perseverance. In his song, It'll be alright, the rapper drops seriously inspirational bars when he raps that “Even if you stagger, you ain't gots to fall. Well, even if you fall down, you get back up. Whatever you think it is, it ain't that rough."

In this message he reminds fans that even if you feel truly defeated, you should "get up ’cause you're fed up, straight up, call the Devil’s bluff.”

2. Find your purpose

Something many of us struggle with is trying to conform with the rest of society, which sometimes sees us missing the opportunity to fulfil our true potential.

In his 1999 song Fame, DMX raps: "We each have a star, all we have to do is find it. Once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded," reminding us that when we are true to who we are, we will be able to be the best version of ourselves.

3. The value of faith

Despite his shortcomings, Dark Man X was a very spiritual man. He often shared with his fans about his personal relationship with God, including his much-loved prayers at concerts, interviews and virtual interactions.

In the song, Lord Give Me a Sign, X quotes scriptures and recites lyrics from the bible. The rapper taught many to believe that with God by your side, "No weapon formed against you shall prosper" which he quotes in this 2009 song.

4. Don't let the past define you

Having been arrested several times during his music career, from 1995 through 2013, in the song, Last Hope, DMX reflects on his life and how he felt he had failed everyone around him.

He also mentions how he had lost hope after battling with drug addiction, child support and numerous arrests.

With the lyrics, "can't allow the past to restrict me, bet this time around they won't skip me. I am the last hope", DMX highlights how this time around he wouldn't hesitate to do right by his family as he is their "last hope".

With this song, DMX teaches the importance of looking at the positives despite past mistakes and doing right by the ones you love.

5. There's a silver lining in every struggle

Known as one of his most popular songs, Slippin' is a song that shows a more vulnerable side to DMX, where he speaks about struggle and hardships.

With the many struggles he had at the time of this 1998 hit, DMX taught us that "to live is to suffer but to survive" explaining the importance of "finding meaning in the suffering".