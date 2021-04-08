WATCH | Wait, Cardi B is South African? This viral kid thinks so!
Rap superstar Cardi B has now become a SA citizen - well, only if you're speaking to this little hopeful!
In a viral video posted to The Shade Room this week American Tik Toker La'Ron Hines asked a few kids some general knowledge questions.
A little boy named Jadon was asked if he is smart. When he answered that he was, he was asked “where is Cardi B from?” He very quickly answered SA, even though she is American-born.
He also had a travel review about his “visit” to SA, calling Mzansi “Niccce”.
Though she has yet to respond, Cardi B loves the little ones, especially her two-year-old Kulture.
Recently a video went viral of the star jamming to her song WAP when her daughter entered the room, prompting her to switch off the music.
This lead to many criticising Cardi and questioning how she could make her signature rap music when she doesn't even let her own child listen to it.
The star hit back, reminding her followers that her music is meant for an adult audience.
“Y'all needs to stop with this already! I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for children I make music for adults. Parents are responsible for what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” tweeted Cardi B.