WATCH | Wait, Cardi B is South African? This viral kid thinks so!

Rap superstar Cardi B has now become a SA citizen - well, only if you're speaking to this little hopeful!

In a viral video posted to The Shade Room this week American Tik Toker La'Ron Hines asked a few kids some general knowledge questions.

A little boy named Jadon was asked if he is smart. When he answered that he was, he was asked “where is Cardi B from?” He very quickly answered SA, even though she is American-born.

He also had a travel review about his “visit” to SA, calling Mzansi “Niccce”.