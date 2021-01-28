Homeschooling tips from our readers.

The start of the 2021 academic year has been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and many parents have opted to homeschool their children. However, homeschooling comes with its own challenges — we asked our readers for tips.

PERSONALISE THE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT

Your home needs to have a designated area where all the learning will take place and this space needs to cater to your child’s specific needs.

“I noticed that my 8-year-old daughter did not enjoy using my home office as her classroom because my chair and the desk was too big for her. It’s advisable to redecorate the space to include your child’s personality and educational needs. We added her favourite toys and books and I also purchased a child-friendly desk and chair.” Nomzamo — Midrand

KEEP THE SCHEDULE FLEXIBLE

Managing your work and family demands is difficult and you have to come up with a timetable that suits you and your child.

“My teenage son is not a morning person; he struggles to concentrate in the morning and I struggle to do my household chore and freelance work while I’m teaching him. We decided to create a learning timetable that specifically cater to us and we now start our first lesson at 9am instead of 7:30am. You have to do create your own timetable because I now do household chores and catch up some freelance work before home schooling starts.” Boipelo — Soweto