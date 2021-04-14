Enhle Mbali breaks her silence on GBV allegations against Black Coffee

Since filing a protection order at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court against her estranged husband Nkosinathi “DJ Black Coffee” Maphumulo, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has broken her silence on the alleged abuse she suffered during her marriage with the internationally renowned DJ.

In an official statement provided by the actress, Mlotshwa accuses Maphumulo of "gaslighting, emotional, verbal, physical and financial abuse".

"In the ongoing matter between myself and my estranged husband, Nkosinathi Maphumulo I would like to break my silence. I feel it is paramount for me to not only defend myself against the misrepresentation and counter-accusations being made but to also put an end to the cycle of abuse that I have continued to face at his commission."

In the statement, Mlotshwa states how she had hoped for an amicable way to resolve the challenges within her marriage and limit the effects on her children.