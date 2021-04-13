Actress Nondumiso Tembe pens touching message to 'baby sister' Nelli
US-based actress Nondumiso Tembe has opened up about how heartbroken she is at the death of her younger cousin Anele “Nelli” Tembe.
Nelli, who was engaged to popular rapper, AKA, died on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel, and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Nondumiso shared a picture on Instagram of the cousins kissing, stating: "words fail me right now."
In her touching message to Nelli, whom she referred to as "my baby," Nondumiso expressed how she and their family will forever hold her in their hearts. She also went on to thank those who have sent messages of support to the family.
As tributes continue to pour in, Nelli's former culinary school teacher, Jackie Cameron, also shared memories about the "beautiful young girl".
Cameron described Nelli as a "person full of youthful energy and oozing potential".
Born and raised in Durban, Nelli attended the prestigious Durban Girls' College. In a tribute for the alumni, they shared a Facebook post where they revealed that she would be remembered for her "tenacity, vibrant energy, intelligence and amazing culinary skills".
Although the information surrounding Nellie's death is still unknown, she was seen loved up with AKA the night before her fatal fall.
Fans of the rapper have also taken to social media with messages of support who is yet to make a personal statement around the tragedy.