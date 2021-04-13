S Mag

Actress Nondumiso Tembe pens touching message to 'baby sister' Nelli

By Masego Seemela - 13 April 2021 - 13:10
US based actress Nondumiso Tembe.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

US-based actress Nondumiso Tembe has opened up about how heartbroken she is at the death of her younger cousin Anele “Nelli” Tembe.

Nelli, who was engaged to popular rapper, AKA, died on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel, and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. 

Nondumiso shared a picture on Instagram of the cousins kissing, stating: "words fail me right now."

In her touching message to Nelli, whom she referred to as "my baby," Nondumiso expressed how she and their family will forever hold her in their hearts. She also went on to thank those who have sent messages of support to the family.

As tributes continue to pour in, Nelli's former culinary school teacher, Jackie Cameron, also shared memories about the "beautiful young girl".

Cameron described Nelli as a "person full of youthful energy and oozing potential". 

My heart is shattered to lose such a beautiful young girl. A person full of youthful energy and oozing potential - @...

Posted by Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Born and raised in Durban, Nelli attended the prestigious Durban Girls' College. In a tribute for the alumni, they shared a Facebook post where they revealed that she would be remembered for her "tenacity, vibrant energy, intelligence and amazing culinary skills". 

The staff, teachers and entire community of Durban Girls' College old girls are deeply saddened to hear on Sunday...

Posted by Durban Girls' College Alumni Association on Monday, April 12, 2021

Although the information surrounding Nellie's death is still unknown, she was seen loved up with AKA the night before her fatal fall.

Fans of the rapper have also taken to social media with messages of support who is yet to make a personal statement around the tragedy.

