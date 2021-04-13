Actress Nondumiso Tembe pens touching message to 'baby sister' Nelli

US-based actress Nondumiso Tembe has opened up about how heartbroken she is at the death of her younger cousin Anele “Nelli” Tembe.

Nelli, who was engaged to popular rapper, AKA, died on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel, and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Nondumiso shared a picture on Instagram of the cousins kissing, stating: "words fail me right now."

In her touching message to Nelli, whom she referred to as "my baby," Nondumiso expressed how she and their family will forever hold her in their hearts. She also went on to thank those who have sent messages of support to the family.