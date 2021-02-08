How to keep your kids entertained indoors

Spending quality time with your kids away from technology devices doesn’t just work to get them off your back. It helps strengthen your bonds and you can get to know them better.

Play is an important part of child development because they get to explore, solve problems, and experience different emotions. The best part about playing with your kids is that it helps you forget about your problems as you get reminded about the joy of playing.

Whether you are stuck indoors because of the weather, pandemic, or budget constraints, there are loads of fun and interactive activities to choose from. We keep it old school by featuring tried-and-tested activities that have been around for many years.

OLD-FASHIONED BOARD GAMES

Classic board games like Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly, 30 Seconds, Scrabble, and chess have been keeping families entertained for years. The wonderful thing about these games is that they develop your child’s emotional intelligence and critical thinking, while allowing everyone to relax and have fun.

TREASURE HUNT

Kids enjoy the thrill of searching and finding treasure, and this game also teaches them learn problem-solving skills and exercises their mind and body. For this game, hide a few fun items around the house and draw a map with clues for where to find the treasure. This game tends to get the kids excited and eager to go hunting, so remember to have a few ground rules like no running, climbing, and lifting of heavy items.