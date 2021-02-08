How to keep your kids entertained indoors
Spending quality time with your kids away from technology devices doesn’t just work to get them off your back. It helps strengthen your bonds and you can get to know them better.
Play is an important part of child development because they get to explore, solve problems, and experience different emotions. The best part about playing with your kids is that it helps you forget about your problems as you get reminded about the joy of playing.
Whether you are stuck indoors because of the weather, pandemic, or budget constraints, there are loads of fun and interactive activities to choose from. We keep it old school by featuring tried-and-tested activities that have been around for many years.
OLD-FASHIONED BOARD GAMES
Classic board games like Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly, 30 Seconds, Scrabble, and chess have been keeping families entertained for years. The wonderful thing about these games is that they develop your child’s emotional intelligence and critical thinking, while allowing everyone to relax and have fun.
TREASURE HUNT
Kids enjoy the thrill of searching and finding treasure, and this game also teaches them learn problem-solving skills and exercises their mind and body. For this game, hide a few fun items around the house and draw a map with clues for where to find the treasure. This game tends to get the kids excited and eager to go hunting, so remember to have a few ground rules like no running, climbing, and lifting of heavy items.
PUZZLES
Starting and completing a puzzle is an engaging activity that improves concentration, shape recognition, hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving skills. The size of your puzzle will depend on your child’s age. Try and choose a puzzle with a picture of their favourite cartoon character, so they can decorate their room with the puzzle once it’s complete.
BUILD A FORT
Kids are very imaginative and will enjoy building a fort using blankets, pillows, cardboard, and chairs around the house. This will also improve their creativity, planning skills, and their teamwork skills. The fort can be an imaginary castle, spaceship or time machine — with a child’s imagination the possibilities are endless. When building your fort, try not to build it in a frequently used space or with items that are used regularly, so you can keep the fort up for longer and continue playing for days.
These are some classic ways to keep your child entertained, you might even have fond memories of doing these activities as a child. It’s important for families to create happy memories and to spend uninterrupted quality time together.
