'I’m way more in the groove': Sisanda Henna on his second act

The time is 17:59 on a Tuesday evening and Sisanda Henna texts to say he is ready for me. Alas, it’s not as exciting as it sounds, for our “meeting” is only taking place via Zoom. Eyeroll. But we do what we can; he has his hands full with work and his sons — not to mention our common Covid-19 social-distancing anxieties.

I’ve spent the preceding days waiting, checking, and hoping to hear back from him regarding my interview request. Much to my relief, his timing is impeccable — just like the purple patch he is enjoying in his life. At 39, Henna has been in the film and television industry for the better part of 18 years. After navigating a very public divorce, battling depression and crippling self-doubt, and a lack of consistent work, he is the busiest — and happiest — he has been at any point in his adulthood.

“I absolutely think I’m way more in the groove than I have been for a long time. I’m forever grateful,” he says.

Emulating his creative icon, the multitalented Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy award-winning Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino, Henna recently directed and led the cast of One Night Kwa Mxolisi, which premiered last month on Showmax.

It comes just about three months after the culmination of season one of MNet’s Inconceivable, the drama series in which he plays the delectable Sisanda Nkosi, a married man who runs a construction company — when he is not running around with his wife’s bestie — and dreams of becoming a father. Clearly, both roles are quite different from one other, and from others he’s played in features such as Rogue, Griekwastad, Agent, and Trackers.

On top of all that acting, Henna recently began directing BET Africa’s Isono.

If it sounds as though he is feasting, that’s a privilege he has earned after enduring some years of deprivation. A time so trying that he started selling investments for an insurer to keep afloat.

“I was desperate,” he says of the period when his marriage to actress Bonnie Mbuli was crumbling (the pair married in December 2005 and had two children before divorcing in 2013) and screen jobs had grown worryingly scarce. “It brings me to tears because you live with this… you know there’s more to you than what you’ve put out and this idea of living at only a fraction of my potential was eating away at me. I knew this wasn’t the life I wanted.”

He continues: “The more you go on the internet, the more you see others living the life you desire. So you say to yourself, ‘It’s possible!’ Whether it is projects that you want, money, a love life, a certain physique and health, travel, and adventure. I was determined to find the answers [to how I could unlock true potential]. So I started looking.”