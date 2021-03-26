'I am the happiest I have ever been': Busiswa on taking her life back

Few people have announced their arrival on the public stage better than Busiswa Gqulu.

When the 32-year-old singer belted out the lyrics, “Her majesty, the queen, is in the booth,” on DJ Zinhle’s 2012 runaway hit My Name Is, the world sat up and listened. Since then, Busiswaah, as her fans affectionately call her, has become a cultural icon.

She has featured on the 2020 hit, My Power, with Beyoncé, coined one of the country’s pop-culture favourite terms “sbwl”, and released three albums. This month, she is letting fans into her world with the release of her reality show, Her Majesty Busiswa, on BET Africa.

The Busiswa I meet today is a far cry from the one I initially met many moons ago as an entertainment journalist.

Back then, she came across as rather withdrawn and distant. One could barely get a word from her bar a damp hug and a rushed “sizokhuluma” as she dashed off. But in 2021, “the queen” has clearly grown into herself.

As she walks into her office for the interview, she is clad in short, casual tights and a baggy top, her hair strikingly beaded in an Afro and braided hairstyle. She is calm yet bubbly as she tries to get her 3-year-old son, Kgosi, to leave the room so she can “get to business”.

The mission is a full-on game as they tail each other back and forth, giggling until he is enticed into a drive to the shops by another family member. “I am the happiest I have ever been,” she tells me when I ask how she is. “I feel like life is good, I am truly blessed. I can’t complain.”

The singer is also noticeably leaner. Her curvaceous body is toned, a magnificent shift from weighing 101kg at her heaviest to currently being under 80kg. She says she has Beyoncé to thank for this.

“Working with Beyoncé really did change my entire mindset. I realised that she’s in her late 30s and she is still in the game,” she says. “I asked myself at that moment: ‘If I were to be granted a chance to perform on stage with Beyoncé, what would I want to look like and feel like?’ That made me want to work on my body.”