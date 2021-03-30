Sandton's glitzy 'robot hotel' not all smooth sailing

When the robots aren't charging you'll randomly hear them say "Welcome to Hotel Sky. You can ask me anything." And did I try. I was advised that the gym is free for guests touse — the one venue I was not intent on exploring.

I took no offence that Ariel largely ignored my other questions or responded with a Google search result for "Islamabad" when I asked her a philosophical question about matters of the heart.

Lexi, one of a trio of AI-powered robots at Hotel Sky.Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The next morning after breakfast, two fellow travellers decided to try their luck. Ariel's screen didn't display the usual list of suggested questions to ask but the guests weren't deterred. They tried touching the screen, at which point Ariel started shouting: "Error! Error!"

More pushing of buttons ensued, which prompted the robot to ask if we would like to be taken to the elevator. "Follow me," it said, more calmly. "Exciting stuff!" I thought, but this elicited a rather quick response from a member of staff, who subdued the confused bot before I could fall into step. I would've liked to test out its skills at navigating around the hotel.

Room service, which the bots are also supposedly able to deliver, is not yet available either.

My remote-control app couldn't connect to the TV in our suite, limiting our viewing choices to SABC, M-Net and news. I was advised that iOS apps generally work better. I have an Android. Under the list of things to do around town on the hotel's TV channel, Big Ben and the Tower of London popped up as suggestions and the meal prices were listed in pounds.