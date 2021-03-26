S Mag

Rock a power suit like a pro with these celeb-inspired looks

By s mag - 26 March 2021 - 00:00
Media personality, Lerato Kganygago.
Media personality, Lerato Kganygago.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Nothing says "bauws" like a power suit, and while many may argue that suits are reserved for men, over the years, more and more women have taken the traditional ensemble to new levels with their own unique take.

Several celebrities have given us life with their feminine take on suiting, including Queen B and Lerato Kganyago who have refuted the notion that clothes need to be gender-oriented. 

Bold and fearless, these famous women have, on many occasions, been caught stepping out in their best modern-day boss looks, demonstrating how they know a thing or two about pulling off the finest power suit looks.  

KEEP IT TAILORED

Known as "Lenyora", loosely translated as an "impressive and well respectable" person, Lerato Kganyago has truly lived up to her nickname when she steps out in a suit.

Steal her style: Like Lerato, make sure that your suit is well fitting and tailored to your body. This will help accentuate your physique, adding femininity.

COLOUR OUTSIDE OF THE LINES

A mogul in the making, Bonang Matheba is never one to colour within the lines. Her bold choices always ensure she stands out in a crowd.

Steal her style: Go loud and proud with your choice of colour to add that extra "thing" to your look. Bonang's fuschia pink ensemble is proof that the right colour can also be its own fashion statement. Choose a colour that will not only make your melanin pop, but one that will also turn heads with your brave choice.

FABRIC MARKET

Since solidifying her name in the entertainment industry through her makeup tutorials on YouTube, Mihlali Ndamase has also become a fave when it comes to fashion.  

Steal her style: Mihlali's leather suit is the ultimate boss-babe move! We love how she has taken a largely risqué fabric, and married it with a traditional suit.  Take a page out of her book, and go for materials that are not traditionally used in suiting. Shweshwe suit anyone?

BRING SEXY BACK

You cannot mention American model Lori Harvey's name and not add "sexy" and "chic" to it. Oozing nothing but class, Lori always steps out looking like a woman who knows her worth.

Steal her style: Lori's red leopard-print suit is both glamorous and "bauws", with just the right amount of sexy.  Up the ante with a topless look that will stop traffic. If your underwear will be showing, make sure to opt for something that complements the suit, and is also well fitting.

IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's exclusive House of BNG celebrations

Bonang Matheba in high spirits as House of BNG turns two.
S Mag
6 days ago

From Bonang to Pearl Thusi: a flashback to famous faces from when they were young

See how SK Khoza, Bonang Matheba, Thando Thabethe, Pearl Thusi and Nandi Madida looked as kids.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi crack nods for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba, Thuso Mbedu and Siya Kolisi have each scored a nomination at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Rich Mnisi's R60 000 Xibelani skirt sets tongues wagging

Local designer, Rich Mnisi, dropped his latest collection to much fanfare.
S Mag
1 month ago

Body positivity and love for craft: Muvhango's Tebogo Thobejane is more than a 'big booty girl'

Tebogo Thobejane is the quintessence of the soft life  — and she’s unapologetic about her mythic Instagram lifestyle.
Entertainment
2 months ago

MTV Africa Music Awards bounce back with a bang

The MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) are officially making a triumphant return next year after a four-year hiatus.
Entertainment
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
X