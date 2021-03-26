Rock a power suit like a pro with these celeb-inspired looks
Nothing says "bauws" like a power suit, and while many may argue that suits are reserved for men, over the years, more and more women have taken the traditional ensemble to new levels with their own unique take.
Several celebrities have given us life with their feminine take on suiting, including Queen B and Lerato Kganyago who have refuted the notion that clothes need to be gender-oriented.
Bold and fearless, these famous women have, on many occasions, been caught stepping out in their best modern-day boss looks, demonstrating how they know a thing or two about pulling off the finest power suit looks.
KEEP IT TAILORED
Known as "Lenyora", loosely translated as an "impressive and well respectable" person, Lerato Kganyago has truly lived up to her nickname when she steps out in a suit.
Steal her style: Like Lerato, make sure that your suit is well fitting and tailored to your body. This will help accentuate your physique, adding femininity.
COLOUR OUTSIDE OF THE LINES
A mogul in the making, Bonang Matheba is never one to colour within the lines. Her bold choices always ensure she stands out in a crowd.
Steal her style: Go loud and proud with your choice of colour to add that extra "thing" to your look. Bonang's fuschia pink ensemble is proof that the right colour can also be its own fashion statement. Choose a colour that will not only make your melanin pop, but one that will also turn heads with your brave choice.
FABRIC MARKET
Since solidifying her name in the entertainment industry through her makeup tutorials on YouTube, Mihlali Ndamase has also become a fave when it comes to fashion.
Steal her style: Mihlali's leather suit is the ultimate boss-babe move! We love how she has taken a largely risqué fabric, and married it with a traditional suit. Take a page out of her book, and go for materials that are not traditionally used in suiting. Shweshwe suit anyone?
BRING SEXY BACK
You cannot mention American model Lori Harvey's name and not add "sexy" and "chic" to it. Oozing nothing but class, Lori always steps out looking like a woman who knows her worth.
Steal her style: Lori's red leopard-print suit is both glamorous and "bauws", with just the right amount of sexy. Up the ante with a topless look that will stop traffic. If your underwear will be showing, make sure to opt for something that complements the suit, and is also well fitting.