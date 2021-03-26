Rock a power suit like a pro with these celeb-inspired looks

Nothing says "bauws" like a power suit, and while many may argue that suits are reserved for men, over the years, more and more women have taken the traditional ensemble to new levels with their own unique take.

Several celebrities have given us life with their feminine take on suiting, including Queen B and Lerato Kganyago who have refuted the notion that clothes need to be gender-oriented.

Bold and fearless, these famous women have, on many occasions, been caught stepping out in their best modern-day boss looks, demonstrating how they know a thing or two about pulling off the finest power suit looks.