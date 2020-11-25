MTV Africa Music Awards bounce back with a bang
The MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) are officially making a triumphant return next year after a four-year hiatus.
The awards that showcase African creativity and talent will stage in a reimaged virtual format on February 20 in Kampala, Uganda...
