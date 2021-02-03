S Mag

Rich Mnisi's R60 000 Xibelani skirt sets tongues wagging

By s mag - 03 February 2021 - 10:27
Designer Rich Mnisi, right, has released his latest collection. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Mariska van den Brink)
Designer Rich Mnisi, right, has released his latest collection. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Mariska van den Brink)
Rich Mnisi's Xibelani skirt from his latest collection, Hiya Kaya.
Rich Mnisi's Xibelani skirt from his latest collection, Hiya Kaya.
Image: Rich Mnisi website

The queen B, Bonang Matheba, once declared that Rich Mnisi's pieces "cost R2 million" each, and judging from his latest collection, she was not too far off.

The designer recently revealed his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture.

Among the pieces on offer is a Xibelani skirt which is priced at R 59 999. The skirt is described as being "crafted from 5km of 100% Merino wool knotted onto nickel plated d-rings attached to a leather waist belt".

Mnisi's collection, which includes a unisex hoodie made from stretch scuba and tulle balloon sleeves, and his now classic branded sweater, set tongues wagging when it dropped.

Mnisi's designed have been sported by some of the country's biggest stars, including Siya Kolisi and Maps Maponyane. Even Beyoncé has been spotted in Rich Mnisi.

Following the furore around the collection's pricing, one of Mnisi's biggest fans, Black Coffee, was quick to come out in support of the designer, saying that his pieces were "worth every cent".

The overriding response to Mnisi's latest collection has, however, been largely positive, with many congratulating the designer for raising the bar on African luxury.

Here is to seeing what else Mnisi has in store!

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X