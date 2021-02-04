Entertainment

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi crack nods for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

04 February 2021 - 11:49

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi have each scored a nomination at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG scooped two nominations at the awards set to stage their 34th instalment on March 14...

