Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi crack nods for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi have each scored a nomination at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.
Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG scooped two nominations at the awards set to stage their 34th instalment on March 14...
