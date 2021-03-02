Alleged Cape cop killer in court, as Bheki Cele visits province

Suspected cop killer Mxoleleni Sikhala appeared in the Bluedowns magistrate's court on Tuesday morning in connection with the murders of two Cape Town police officers over the weekend.

Sikhala was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances after he was arrested allegedly in the possession of two firearms, 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a cellphone.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Sikhala is a resident of Khayelitsha’s Mandela Park.

“The case has been postponed to March 9 for bail information and for an attorney of the accused to come on board,” said Ntabazalila.

According to a Hawks statement, Kraaifontein police Sgt Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Const Mninawa Breakfast, 28, were patrolling in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, at around 1.25am on Sunday when they were ambushed and shot dead by a group of suspects.