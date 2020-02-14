Love and romance in the times of loadshedding
When Teddy Pendergrass crooned the lyrics "Turn off the lights and light a candle." it was to add that little be of romantic suspense to a date, but these days it's not so much a mood choice as it is a necessity.
Yes, folks this Valentine's Day there might be a chance that you'll be in the dark due to Eskom's woes.
Some people might use this as an excuse to cancel Valentine's Day, but here are some fun ways to celebrate love in the time of loadshedding.
Power Up
By now, you have an assortment of equipment to deal with loadshedding, be it candles, solar powered lights or glow sticks you should have it.
Ensure that this equipment is powered up and in an easy to reach place. Even better, these will make practical gifts that will endear you to your Valentine.
What's cooking?
You shouldn't fret about the food on Valentine's Day because there is plenty of food to make. Your best bet would be to make a salad and since the weather is hot in SA, light meals like salads are ideal for dinner.
Try your hand at a watermelon-peach salad with fig vinaigrette or a watermelon, feta, red onion and balsamic vinegar salad, which is even faster to make and is refreshing.
The ready-made food counter at your local grocer is your friend. Grab that rotisserie chicken, shred it and make yet another delicious salad adding diced honeydew, shelled pumpkin seeds, tortilla strips, cheese, with romaine lettuce.
Braai it
If you're a fan of meat and salads are just not your scene, just braai. This is a fun activity that most South Africans are familiar with. A braai for two or four certainly will be a lively affair that still retains that V-Day magic.
Meat on the braai, beer or wine in hand with the soft light of the stars illuminating you and the sweet romantic sounds of a ballad being played through the open doors of a car. aahh. love is an adventure, isn't it?
Go old school
Speaking of adventure, one of the oldest methods of cooking is by using an underground oven. If your partner loves trying out new things and gets a kick out of bush survival hacks, this could be the winner for you.
An underground or earth oven is basically "a pit in the ground used to trap heat and bake, smoke, or steam food." Go old school while conversing and waiting for the food to be ready.
Love or fun in the dark
Blackouts have an element of danger to them which can be tantalising, depending on what your kink is.
The soft candlelight can truly put some in a romantic mood, why not while away the time gazing into each other's eyes; you can maybe try that new sex position you've been reading about for months.
