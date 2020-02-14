Love and romance in the times of loadshedding

When Teddy Pendergrass crooned the lyrics "Turn off the lights and light a candle." it was to add that little be of romantic suspense to a date, but these days it's not so much a mood choice as it is a necessity.

Yes, folks this Valentine's Day there might be a chance that you'll be in the dark due to Eskom's woes.

Some people might use this as an excuse to cancel Valentine's Day, but here are some fun ways to celebrate love in the time of loadshedding.

Power Up

By now, you have an assortment of equipment to deal with loadshedding, be it candles, solar powered lights or glow sticks you should have it.

Ensure that this equipment is powered up and in an easy to reach place. Even better, these will make practical gifts that will endear you to your Valentine.

What's cooking?

You shouldn't fret about the food on Valentine's Day because there is plenty of food to make. Your best bet would be to make a salad and since the weather is hot in SA, light meals like salads are ideal for dinner.

Try your hand at a watermelon-peach salad with fig vinaigrette or a watermelon, feta, red onion and balsamic vinegar salad, which is even faster to make and is refreshing.

The ready-made food counter at your local grocer is your friend. Grab that rotisserie chicken, shred it and make yet another delicious salad adding diced honeydew, shelled pumpkin seeds, tortilla strips, cheese, with romaine lettuce.