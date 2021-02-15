From a booked out stadium to Louis Vuitton bags - how celebs spent their Valentine's day
Radio personality Lerato Kganyago’s husband Thami Ndlela has been crowned “husband of the year” after he pulled out all the stops to spoil Lerato on Valentine’s Day.
Lerato was surprised on Sunday night after what she thought was an ordinary Valentine’s Day dinner turned out to be an unforgettable experience.
Instead of the typical restaurant fine dining experience, Thami took things to another level when he booked out the FNB stadium and booked songstress Zonke to serenade Lerato while the couple ate their candlelit dinner.
A shocked Lerato shared some of her V-Day moments on Instagram Stories, from her preps to the moment of truth about her V-Day dinner. Looking elegant in a stunning little black dress and mini YSL bag to match, Lerato prepared for dinner before she was blindfolded and driven to the venue.
Expressing her shock, all Lerato could do was laugh when she realised they were having dinner in the middle of an empty stadium, but the moment that blew her away was when she realised it was Zonke and her world-renowned band that was the entertainment for the night.
“I was confused, thinking ‘why are we having dinner in the middle of the stadium?’ I didn’t even know Zonke was behind the closed door in front of me. An experience I will never forget! Shout out to the best friend. I appreciate you Mr N,” said Lerato.
Check out the moments from Lerato’s romantic night below: Needless to say, tweeps lost their minds when they caught wind of how Lerato’s hubby had shut down Valentine’s Day with his Kanye West-inspired romantic gesture.
Both Lerato and Zonke ended up on the Twitter trends list on Monday morning as tweeps continued to “sing” Thami's praises and “sbwl” a man like him for themselves. Check out some of the reactions below: Lerato and Thami were married in an intimate traditional do in 2020.
However, their happiness was short-lived as they soon ran into trouble and two months after tying the knot traditionally, they announced they would be splitting up.
At the time, Thami was fingered in a fraud scandal after Sunday Sun reported he allegedly used another man's name to buy a Range Rover in 2013.
However, a few months after the announcement of their split, Thami pulled out all the stops on Lerato’s birthday and asked the radio personality to marry him once more, and the couple have been going strong since then.
Guys Lerato Kganyago deserves and God said YES my child! What a damn wow https://t.co/ID4QiII4SV pic.twitter.com/jBxbRfJQRh— Marilyn Monroe (@ThandoPeaches) February 14, 2021
WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for Khanyi Mbau
Proving that there's levels to how one expresses love, Zimbabwean businessman and alleged fugitive Kudzai Terrence Mushonga spared no expense to make his bae, Khanyi Mbau's, Valentine's Day super special.
Fans tuned in by the numbers on both Khanyi and Kudzai's Instagram Stories to catch a glimpse of how the pair were spoiling each other on Sunday as they celebrated love.
Kudzai left Khanyi teary and smiling from ear to ear with a private performance by a violinist, more than 1,000 roses and pressies from Louis Vuitton that left everyone green with envy!
That was only the beginning, as the pair then proceeded to location number two, where they continued their luxurious #LoveLivesHere experience.
However, this wasn't a one-sided affair, as Khanyi also didn't come to play with the gift she gave to Kudzai. Moghel gifted her bae with an Apple desktop that costs between R25k 100k, depending on the specs.
Khanyi and Kudzai's romance got tongues wagging after the pair started posting about each other on their Instagram.
Initially, Kudzai's face was hidden or blurry in the post on Khanyi's IG TL, however the actress posted clearer, more cosy pictures that confirmed to Mzansi that she was romantically linked to the alleged Zimbabwean fugitive and millionaire last week.
It came as no surprise that Khanyi would be spoiled rotten for Valentine's Day as her bae is a known baller!
Kudzai is known to be part of the Zimbabwean “rich gangs” of men under 40 who drive high-end luxury cars, party in SA by night but sleep in Harare in the wee hours because they have access to private jets, rented or owned.
Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’
EFF leader Julius Malema had the streets deep in their feel on V-Day after his cute tribute to his “black Valentine”, wife Mantoa.
The couple have been married for over six years and welcomed their first child together in 2016.
Malema joined the loved-up messages on social media on Sunday to gush about his missus.
“That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi Austin Malema. My black Valentine,” he wrote.
That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi @AustinMalema. My black Valentine. 🥰😍😘🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z40L4Rczo2— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2021
Malema has never been shy to shout from the roof tops about his love for Mantoa.
In a touching birthday message in 2018, Malema said he had found the “true purpose of life” by marrying his sweetheart.
“Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life,” he wrote.
His latest post was flooded with messages of love and support from followers, many of them feeling cupid’s arrow. - Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.