February's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what?
For many of us February is the month of love.
And while being inundated with roses, Covid-compliant date nights and all kinds of romantic gestures it’s nice to see that many of our stars are still in love with their killer sense of fashion.
From our favourite influnecers to singers, we take a look at which stars have us crazy in love and who found permanent residence at the heartbreak hotel.
BEST DRESSED
AYANDA THABETHE
Thabethe brought the va-va-voom in this stunning soft blue spaghetti-strap dress.
The tight fit had a Spanish flair that accentuated her silhouette while the pink floral print added a touch of romance to this sexy look.
MIHLALI NDAMASE
With many celebrities taking to social media to share their Valentine’s Day celebrations, no one did it quite like beauty-content creator, Milhlali Ndamase.
The YouTube star stole hearts in a breath-taking red racy lingerie number that broke the internet. Topped with a vintage Haute Afrika robe, Ndamase earns the Valentine’s Day queen title with a berry-red hair and old-Hollywood glam.
THABANG MOLABA
While many would be split whether Yeezy shoes are really fashionable, Thabang Molaba has been showing some love for the brand’s trendy slides.
The Blood and Water star paired his bone-toned pair with earthy-toned shorts and tropical shirt that showed a much more versatile way to play with beach-ready looks.
DBN GOGO
While curvy women are often discouraged from going crazy with layers or print-heavy garments, DBN Gogo’s daring style always proves how much fun breaking the rules can be.
The dance and electronic DJ was a fashion masterpiece in a mid-riff cut-out full-length dress with Renaissance-painting print. She paired the look with a complementary denim jacket and Zulu beadwork bangles.
And how did she make this whole ensemble a casual statement? With platform sneakers, of course.
WORST DRESSED
PAMELA MTANGA
While it is advisable to shop for the next season’s pieces well ahead, it would seem Mtanga got a little carried away with her winter wardrobe finds.
The style star wore a large orange coat and knee-high boots combo that would be a winning statement if winter was not just coming but already here.
Her Rihanna-esque pixie cut and gold chunky huggie hoops complemented her natural makeup look and nearly redeem this premature walk down the winter style aisle.
LERATO KGANYAGO
Now here is a reason to remember why you should always try to keep it simple. The TV presenter opted for a busy look with orange snakeskin boots, a matching turban, bold gold accessories and a grey tee to complement her baggy ripped jeans.
Carrying a Louis Vuitton bag that was a jarring mix in the scene, Kganyago just ended up looking like a bad ’90s hip-hop video extra.
UNATHI NKAYI
While denim can often bring about a number of fun looks, Nkayi gave us nightmarish flashbacks of the recent SA Style Awards with this frumpy getup.
Serving no justice to the singer’s amazing body, she was swallowed up by the dungaree that made her look shorter than she actually is.
Creating a cleavage moment with a sports bra didn’t help the overall look and created a less cohesive styling choice that should have best been left alone.
BOITY
The rapper and actress’ style evolution has been a stunning one to watch, but her move towards the “rich-aunty aesthetic” seems to be holding her back.
Her headscarf, belted waist, a line skirt, and oversized glasses aged the star rather than showing off her more youthful side. Maybe it’s time she takes cues from her daring stage looks.