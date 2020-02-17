Maps Maponyane, Boity & Jennifer Lopez: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend was one for roses, chocolate, wine and all things Valentine's. While many celebs spent the weekend with their partners, others got up to something a little different.
In Mzansi, it was a lituation as a recent reality show was celebrated.
Further abroad, the NBA All-Star weekend took place, and new music was being cooked in studio.
Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Tembisa-born television and radio host, Pearl Modiadie spent some quality time with her family this weekend. The love and warmth which can be seen through the images she shared on social media is proof that family is indeed everything.
Moozlie and her bae celebrated Valentine's differently. The couple spent their weekend enjoying some basketball at the NBA All-Star weekend in the United States. And as always, their drip did not disappoint.
Talk about body goals! American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez (who is 50 years old by the way) drove her followers absolutely insane when she shared a picture of herself in a sexy, white bikini. Judging by the comments, the post has motivated some of her followers to stop skipping the gym.
Boity spent her weekend celebrating her reality show 'Own your throne' which premiered on the 5th of February. On Saturday, celebrations took place at Ayepyep, and MojaCafe where the party was at on Sunday. If the videos shared on her Instagram story are anything to go by, it was LIT!
Maps Maponyane "ran away from Valentine's Day" and spent his weekend in Turkey. The actor and entrepreneur stated in an Instagram post on Friday that he shall not be participating in Valentine's Day this year, and went on to spend his weekend celebrating the work done by Laureus Sport through its various sporting programs around the world.
This weekend certainly came with good news for all the Ne-Yo lovers. The "Let me love you" hitmaker was in studio with his producer cooking up some new music. While there has been no news regarding the release date, this is definitely enough reason to get keen.