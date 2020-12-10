5 beauty lessons from Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Global make-up artist Sir John is always a wealth of knowledge when it comes to make-up, beauty and wellness.

If you are looking to update your beauty routine this season or just go into the new year with a more wellness-driven, holistic beauty routine that will help you level up your skincare game or improve your make-up techniques and brushes maintenance, take notes as we share five valuable lessons learnt from Sir John that prove that real beauty is holistic, cares for your wellbeing and allows you to create easy, beauty looks with the right tools and confidence to use them.

1. The things that have nothing to do with make-up can actually impact your skincare regime as a whole:

Real beauty is not only about what you put onto your body but also what you put into it. Sir John believes that taking a holistic approach to your skincare can greatly affect your overall make-up routine, so make sure to get all your supplements and vegetables in.

“Gut health equals skin health and great skin starts in the stomach; so make sure to take probiotics. Juiced beets are great because they increase circulation and blood flow and bring oxygen to the blood. Carrots are great because they have beta-carotene. Beta-carotene speeds up cell recovery so if you have dull, lacklustre skin, it will speed up that brilliance underneath. Kale and any kind of dark leafy greens e.g. broccoli, spinach etc. are also really great for sluggish circulation underneath the eyes.”

2. Use any restorative or reparative skincare at night:

Whenever you need to repair skin, really treat it with skincare that has very active ingredients. Sir John advises that the best time to do this is while you’re sleeping.

“Any time you want to take something that you want to pay off on your skin, take it when your body is recharging and when it’s restful, that’s the best time to repair your skin. Before bed, I take apple cider vinegar tablets for my metabolism and I take marine collagen as well. I also take lion’s mane, which is really great for making sure that the mind and heart rest at night and also chlorophyll, which decongests your face and gets rid of mucus.”