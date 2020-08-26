Get the look: 3 Gen-Z trends to try
1. Two-toned:
Ever thought about placing lilac lipstick on one lip and a mint hue on the other? As obscure as it may sound, the end result is quite charming. This trend can apply to eyes or lips — just choose two complementary shades and go for it. Try: MAC Matte Lipstick in Matte Royal, R260; Essence Perfect Matte Lipstick in Time Warp, R69
2. Playful stick-ons:
It seems that stick-ons are all we want to wear on our faces since HBO’s Euphoria aired. Whether you like pearls, sparkly rhinestones or metallic, confetti-like shapes, a smattering of craft-shop stick-on playfulness is encouraged around eyes or along the hairline. Use a lash glue to adhere stick-ons as it is easy to remove and will be gentle around the eye area. Try: Essence Peel Off Lash Glue, 7ml, R55
3. Art-class lids:
It’s all about expression so go wild with this trend that sees vibrant splatters of colour and whimsical designs such as clouds, rainbows or specks of metallic foils imperfectly placed across eyes, as seen on the runways of Simone Rocha and John Richmond. Try: Swiitchbeauty #HolyGrailFlashCase Cream Pigments, R350
This article first appeared in the June 2020 print edition of S Mag. The Sowetan’s quarterly lifestyle magazine.