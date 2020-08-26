Get the look: 3 Gen-Z trends to try

It seems that stick-ons are all we want to wear on our faces since HBO’s Euphoria aired. Whether you like pearls, sparkly rhinestones or metallic, confetti-like shapes, a smattering of craft-shop stick-on playfulness is encouraged around eyes or along the hairline. Use a lash glue to adhere stick-ons as it is easy to remove and will be gentle around the eye area. Try: Essence Peel Off Lash Glue, 7ml, R55