From KwaMashu to Hollywood: the style evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha
Fondly known as the "Nubian Princess", Nomzamo Mbatha has become somewhat of an icon not only in the field of acting, but in fashion as well.
Whether she is rocking an all-natural 'fro at the many philanthropic events she attends, or the belle of the ball on the red carpet e, Mbatha has truly grown from her days as the girl-next-door on Isibaya.
So, let's dig deep into her closet and look back at Mbatha's fiery style evolution.
The girl next door (2013)
Mbatha burst onto the scene as a funky hopeful on MTV Base VJ Search. On the show, Mbatha was known for her bold copper hair but when she was asked to audition for a role on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya, she quickly went from sex siren to the girl next door.
View this post on Instagram
💜If you want something you've never had then you've got to do something you've never done .. This was the day I was asked to colour my hair black and do a screen test for MNet for the part of Thandeka. I remember I cried at the salon and thought what if all of this was in vain. Did the screen test and 2days later, I got the final YES! The biggest YES of my life 💚 #dreams #southafrica #isibaya #flashbackfridays #inspirational
The new it-girl (2014)
As her acting roles were piling up, which meant more red carpet appearances and more stamps in her passport, Mbatha adopted the ever-popular African aesthetic, ensuring the rise of the Nubian Princess.
View this post on Instagram
After 20 marriage proposals from the French men, getting lost for 3hours and feet hurting like madness, I can honestly say it was a beautiful experience. Had to ask a stranger to take this pic since I'm traveling alone in this BIG city. Feeling inspired to DO and BE MORE. There's a Zulu in Paris ❤️💋
Behold, the Princess of Africa (2015)
Come 2015, and Mbatha had cemented herself as a star , scoring major deals with the likes of beauty brand, Neutrogena and becoming a regular not only on catwalks, but also top fashion show front-rows. It wasn't long before we would be blessed with bolder fashion choices including the many Khosi Nkosi ensembles that refined what became her signature style.
Who run the world? Nomzamo (2016)
There was one main constant in 2016 for Mbathat - securing the bag. Style-wise, Mbatha took it up a notch with a bit of old school Hollywood glam. But, as usual, Mbatha proved to be a fashion chameleon when she became the face of numerous Puma campaigns, giving her the chance to merge her red carpet flair with a sexy sporty kick.
Bringing sexy back (2017)
Mbatha often has her finger firmly on the pulse of fashion trends, always finding a way to adopt the biggest ones into her wardrobe. When Crocs, furry sandals and OTT sleeves were among the many trends to cop, Mbatha led the way for fashionistas who were bringing sexy back. Whether she opted for bold, on-trend colours like yellow, or softer palettes like rose gold, Mbatha knew just how to unleash her inner sexy.
Making statements (2018)
While some have questioned her label as an activist, Mbatha always made a point to speak out on social ills. When she didn't take to podiums and social media to voice her stance with the socio-political plight and gender equality, she opted for designers who would allow her to use fashion as a canvass for making a statement. For her graduation get-up, Mbatha wore a gown co-designed by her that helped raise awareness on mental health.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @vanessa_gounden @dorefashionsa for taking my crazy idea and executing it so well. . I wanted the pictures of my late baby sister, Carla, late older sister, Matu, my late father, Nicholas Nxumalo and the greatest love of my life, the woman who named me Nomzamo, my late grandmother, MamJoli. The many tragedies I had to survive. . The helpline to the South African Depression & Anxiety Group because MENTAL HEALTH and SUICIDE IS REAL,especially amongst university students. 0800 121314 . I dropped out of university for financial reasons amongst many other things and it took me more time to finish this degree than the peers I started with. I was gutted. Going back to finish off the race was not easy. So to those who are still in it I say... OWN PACE. OWN RACE ✊🏽 Have COURAGE. Have RESILIENCE. you WILL OVERCOME. #UCTGrad2018 #WearableART . 📷: @ramiie_g
New hair, who dis? (2019)
In late 2019, Mbatha debuted her newest hairstyle which stood out from her usual looks. Her style also embraced more deconstructed garments with daring silhouettes that accompanied her toned physique. The refreshing new step may have been inspired by fashion from the States where she was filming the sequel for Coming to America.
Less hair, more fashion (2020)
Many of Mbatha's style options have often gone hand-in-hand with her hair. When 2020 came around, she chose to rock less hair and up the ante on her fashion and accessories. With detailed shapes and extravagant pieces, her accessories from earrings to neck pieces elevated muted gowns and skirts, stepping away from the kaleidoscope of African prints.