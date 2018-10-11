Channel your inner flower child with these trendy hairstyles

Flowers are in the air and hair. While the age-old flower crown seen at every festival is so last year – it seems that we’re not ready to completely let go of florals just yet. As seen recently on the runways of Dolce and Gabbana and even on our favourite queens Rihanna and Beyonce a la Vogue; flowers are meant to bloom it’s out with old and in with the new as we give you five ways to style your natural hair using flowers.