Channel your inner flower child with these trendy hairstyles
Flowers are in the air and hair. While the age-old flower crown seen at every festival is so last year – it seems that we’re not ready to completely let go of florals just yet. As seen recently on the runways of Dolce and Gabbana and even on our favourite queens Rihanna and Beyonce a la Vogue; flowers are meant to bloom it’s out with old and in with the new as we give you five ways to style your natural hair using flowers.
1. The flower fro
The classic Afro is alive and kicking and girl do we love it. For the ladies rocking their natural fro adding flowers can take it to a whole new level.
How to get the look:
You can achieve this look by using fresh or artificial flowers. Place three or more flowers towards the front of your hair and pin down using a bobby pin. Place a few more flowers randomly at the crown of the head, sides and back of the hair. Secure with more bobby pins and you are well on your way.
2. Floral space buns
Cute and perky these buns will have you feeling like you're back in the 70's, groovy baby!
How to get the look:
Start by parting your fro into two sections and secure into ponytails. With the flower of your choice; place three flowers in front of each bun and secure with bobby pins. Finish off with a spritz of medium holding spray then put on your disco shoes.
3. Dreaded up-do
This one is for the ladies with the dreads. This beautifully crafted style with its intricate design is easier than it looks.
How to get the look:
Gather all your dreads in a high ponytail, dread by dread, start creating loops from the ponytail out and secure with bobby pins. Continue until all the hair is pinned up around the head. Add three flowers to the front, one on each side and one in the middle, a suitable flower choice to achieve this look are white roses.
4. Afro haven
A serene atmosphere, This serene, angelic look may just get you to heaven. Simple yet elegant it has just the right ingredients for a minimal look.
How to get the look:
Keeping it minimal, create a side parting and clip a section of the hair flat to the side. Use two roses and any other flower of your choice such as lavender, sage or bell flowers to add a pop of colour to the overall look. Place them on the flat side of your head and secure with bobby pins.
5. Extra long box braids
With this look your inner African queen surely shines through, the classic box braid with a twist.
How to get the look:
You can easily, achieve this look by sectioning the braids into two sections horizontally, from ear to ear, and tie the top section into a half ponytail with a hair elastic. Place a medium sized palm leaf in the elastic at the back of the hair and a flower of your choice directly in front of it, secure both pieces with bobby pins and rock it.