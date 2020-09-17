Sho Madjozi shares top beauty secrets

Award-winning musician and face of Nivea’s Perfect and Radiant 3-in-1 cleanser spills her best beauty secrets.

How does it feel being part of the Nivea family? It’s amazing, especially because I feel that the Perfect and Radiant brand is youthful and fun.

Why is black representation important in beauty products? It’s very important and this product clearly understands black women and the skin issues many of us have. I also like that it does the job of three different products making it more cost effective and convenient for us.

Makeup trend you’ve been practicing? I’ve been working on perfecting draping, which is contouring the temple right into the cheek with a color. It’s so fresh especially with a shimmery eyeshadow.

Tips for keeping hair healthy under braids? Never pull too hard. Pulling is not the guarantee that braids will last. And even if it was, it’s more important for your hair follicles to last than your current braids. Secondly start the line with your own hair then add synthetic hair as you go as this puts less pressure on your edges.

Three beauty products you can't live without? A peach blush for when my skin looks flat, my Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3-in-1 cleanser so that I can scrub, mask and wash wherever I am and my Girl Boss hair growth oil for moisturizing in-between the lines of my braids.

Beauty icon? Tsonga women, especially from the 90s and early 2000s because they were so pop.