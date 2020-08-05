5 beauty looks to try from Beyoncé’s Black Is King

Beyoncé is known for letting her eyes do all the talking when it comes to her beauty choices but, if you looked closely, you would notice that behind strategically fanned out false lashes there was one more trick contributing to her coveted almond eye shape.

Her winged eyeliner didn’t seem to line the entire eye but started a little past mid-lash line and flicked out past the outer corner of the eye.

Creating a winged liner that extends to either corner of the eye tends to weigh down the lash line as it gets thicker, but this technique allows the liner to sit very closely and thinly along the lash line and look barely there while creating the illusion of a more elongated, feline eye shape.