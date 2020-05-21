Natasha Thahane's skincare tips for beautiful skin

SKINCARE IS SELF CARE

“Your skin can honestly be as good as the time you invest in taking care of it. I have seen a huge difference now that I am actually taking extra care of my skin.

I have seen a huge difference with blemishes as well, because sometimes you get that pimple when it’s that time of the month, so now I can see all these blemishes disappearing, because I am investing in taking care of my skin.

So take the time, as much as we take care of everything else, mental health,physical appearance –it is part of it."