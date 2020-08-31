Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place last night in New York. The awards celebrates excellence in music videos and is often the go-to red carpet event for making outrageous fashion statements. This year, the VMAs were a mix of live and pre-taped performances to accommodate Covid-19 regulations.

Big winners of the night were The Weeknd, who walked away with Video of the Year, and Lady Gaga, who won five of her nine nominations.

While many accepted trophies for their music, the red carpet was buzzing with fashion hits and misses. Here is our list for who made the best- and worst-dressed lists at this year’s edition.