Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place last night in New York. The awards celebrates excellence in music videos and is often the go-to red carpet event for making outrageous fashion statements. This year, the VMAs were a mix of live and pre-taped performances to accommodate Covid-19 regulations.
Big winners of the night were The Weeknd, who walked away with Video of the Year, and Lady Gaga, who won five of her nine nominations.
While many accepted trophies for their music, the red carpet was buzzing with fashion hits and misses. Here is our list for who made the best- and worst-dressed lists at this year’s edition.
BEST DRESSED
Lady Gaga
The pop icon stole the night in not one, but five looks put together by her longtime creative and styling team including Nicola Formichetti and Marta del Rio.
Accepting her award for Best Collaboration, Gaga upped her mask game with a pink Cecilio Castrillo creation, which highlighted her aquatic Iris van Herpen outfit.
She once again opted for another pair of Pleaser platform boots when accepting her Artist of the Year award in a body suit and a white plume-crazy, floor-length coat by Valentino paired with a dazzling Maison Met mask.
Jaden Smith
The young rapper and actor has never been afraid of making a fashion statement on any carpet, and this year’s VMAs were no exception. His stylish ensemble included a candy-coated granny cardigan with colour-blocked mosaic style details from his own brand MSFTSrep.
Bringing a youthful swagger to the gender-non-conforming look, Smith topped it off with a baggy pair of denims and chunky sneakers. We smell a granny-couture trend on the horizon.
Keke Palmer
The actress was the host of the evening and certainly did not disappoint. It was all laughs on the red carpet as her drag persona Keelan dressed in tube socks, a poorly matched shirt and Gucci slides that were also switched for Timberlands.
However, she more than made up for it during the night dazzling in four fun looks, including a tiered gown by Ralph & Russo paired with Christian Louboutin heels.
She also stunned in a ’90s inspired Tiffany-blue mini dress with a butterfly slit, topped with a WAP-inspired high bun hairdo. She closed the night out in a stunning black evening gown with a long ponytail.
WORST
Nicole Richie
While the idea of a chartreuse mini dress by Cong Tri might be a great idea to make a statement on the red carpet, reality star Nicole Richie was anything but “hot” in the at the 2020 VMAs.
Arriving as her rap persona Nikki Fre$h, Richie’s tiny frame was swallowed up in her swathing ensemble with a train whose colour was taken from her conscious album inspired by organic vegetables that would probably have more taste than this fashion choice.
Joey King
Who knew floral could be so… boring? The Kissing Booth star went for a head-to-toe Versace ensemble paired with gold hair clips and leggings that matched her wild mini dress. Thankfully, they were ditched as the night went on.
Doja Cat
The Say So rapper may have had to sing a couple of lines from her chart-topping tune to question her styling team. The star went for a fringed flapper-inspired look that seemed less like a party and more of a nightmare.
While her Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and Ofira jewellery were stunning, the star seemed like a sparkling, moulting fashion victim in this look.