Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River'

We asked Dipholo to take us behind the seams of Lindiwe's wardrobe, and share some insight into how she uses fashion to amplify the character's personality on screen:

How would you best describe Lindiwe’s style?

Drama on two legs.

Run us through what goes into putting Lindiwe’s wardrobe together.

Her dresses usually depict where the story is going or even her mood in a particular scene. It’s not just about putting her in an outfit because it looks nice, it’s about her telling a story. Our audience will even notice that certain items mean she is going to kill someone.

What would you say is the most iconic ensemble for the character?

Well, we’ve had a lot because she dresses to kill most of the time. But one that I love is the Xhosa attire she wore for Zolani and Tumi’s white wedding. It said, "I am here, I am a powerful black woman, I am stylish and I am all about my roots".