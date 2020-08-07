Dineo Langa serves sizzling fashion at SAMAs 26: here’s where you can buy her looks

No pandemic formed against the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) prospered as the show went on this year, albeit in a different format.

While the annual event usually takes place at Sun City Resort, lockdown restrictions meant the event had to do with a temporary home, exclusively on our television screens and online.

This year’s event has not been without its usual set of drama: from Master KG and Sho Madjozi’s nomination snub to the official Twitter account becoming spicier than a Nando’s ad.

Brightening up the affair (besides the live performances) has been this year's co-host, Dineo Langa’s wardrobe.

Langa's fashion is always on point but what we particularly love with her SAMA outfits is how she has served us looks that celebrate local designers.

From big names like Maxhosa to up-and-comers like Retha N, here is a look at Langa’s sizzling SAMA fashion, and where you can get them.