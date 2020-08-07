Dineo Langa serves sizzling fashion at SAMAs 26: here’s where you can buy her looks
No pandemic formed against the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) prospered as the show went on this year, albeit in a different format.
While the annual event usually takes place at Sun City Resort, lockdown restrictions meant the event had to do with a temporary home, exclusively on our television screens and online.
This year’s event has not been without its usual set of drama: from Master KG and Sho Madjozi’s nomination snub to the official Twitter account becoming spicier than a Nando’s ad.
Brightening up the affair (besides the live performances) has been this year's co-host, Dineo Langa’s wardrobe.
Langa's fashion is always on point but what we particularly love with her SAMA outfits is how she has served us looks that celebrate local designers.
From big names like Maxhosa to up-and-comers like Retha N, here is a look at Langa’s sizzling SAMA fashion, and where you can get them.
DAY 1
Day one was themed “For tha Roots”, a celebration of musical talents in traditional music.
With her co-host, Donovan Goliath, Langa rocked Maxhosa, which she paired with a bleach blonde hair-do to compliment the warm tones of her double breasted wrap dress.
Get the look: www.maxhosa.africa
DAY 2
Day two was all about the sophisticated sounds of soul music and R&B. Langa owned the evening in a regal black evening gown by House of MBC.
Her crowning glory was the Royalty Crowns head piece which added the perfect glitz to her sparkling tasseled dress.
Get the look: www.houseofmbc.com
DAY 3
With genres like kwaito, hip hop and pop taking centre stage on day three, Langa unleashed her inner Nicki Minaj with a blonde bob and one shoulder jumpsuit with matching yellow floral embellishments.
Get the look: www.ara-emporium.myshopify.com
DAY 4
Day four shifted gears from celebrating musical genres, to the recognition of those behind the scenes as awards were handed out for production and album engineering.
Langa’s look took a leaf from old-school Hollywood from head to toe. Her muted beauty look gave all the attention to her detailed floor length sheer gown from Retha N which gave shape to the curvy star with a decorative organza bust.
Langa's side swept hair-do was reminiscent of Veronica Lake’s signature style, topping off what was the overall sex appeal of day four.
Get the look: www.shop.rnonline.co.za
The final and fifth day of SAMAs 26 will be aired tonight at 21:30 on MzansiMagic and streaming site mymuze.com.