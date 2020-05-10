Mother-daughter goals: local celebs and their moms

The bond between a mother and a daughter is one which is difficult to define, and even more challenging to break.

It is often said that the more you grow, the more you realise that your mother is your best friend in life.

Many of our favourite celebs have moms who have stood beside them on their journey to the top. They have been their friend, their support system, and so much more.

As we celebrate Mother's Day, we take a look at some celebs and their mothers who are serving some real mother-daughter goals.