Mother-daughter goals: local celebs and their moms
The bond between a mother and a daughter is one which is difficult to define, and even more challenging to break.
It is often said that the more you grow, the more you realise that your mother is your best friend in life.
Many of our favourite celebs have moms who have stood beside them on their journey to the top. They have been their friend, their support system, and so much more.
As we celebrate Mother's Day, we take a look at some celebs and their mothers who are serving some real mother-daughter goals.
The bond between rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo and her mother is nothing short of admirable. “Aus Modiehi” as she is known to her fans, has been very supportive of her daughter, not only as a mother but also as a friend.
Their friendship has been very evident through Boity’s reality show Boity: Own Your Throne, where Aus Modiehi stole the hearts of many South Africans with her free-spirited personality and her talkative nature, which soon led to her being dubbed the “queen of quotables”.
We think the love and friendship shared by these two gorgeous women is absolutely amazing!
Minnie Dlamini has always been proud of her relationship with her mother, Queen Dlamini. We have also seen her mother supporting her at many events, while being her pillar of support through her journey of becoming Mrs Jones.
The love and joy shared by this mother and daughter is inspirational, with the star always happy to openly share with her fans just how much she loves her mother.
Also, who could ever forget the time Minnie caused traffic on social media in 2016 with a video of herself surprising her mother with a brand-new car? A love that is real and unconditional — we love to see it.
Behind every strong woman is her mother who has taught her courage, not only through words but through exemplary action. Nomzamo Mbatha and her mother are proof of this statement.
While the star does not regularly and openly share details regarding her relationship with her mother, snaps from their trip to Istanbul speak mountains and serve as proof that they have a friendship which runs deep.
The sight of two happy women from different generations loving and supporting each other is indeed a glorious one.
Actress Dineo Langa and her mom, who is veteran radio and TV presenter Kgomotso Moeketsi, have a phenomenal bond which we have to admire.
Through her selflessness, determination, and invaluable support, Kgomotso Moeketsi has become her daughter’s hero.
Langa has, on more than one occasion, openly shared how supportive and loving her mother has been throughout the many challenges she has faced, and still continues to face in the industry.
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her mother have a relationship that screams “mother-daughter goals”.
Enhle was raised by a strong woman to be strong, hardworking, and independent. Now that she’s older, the two have become best friends and she often refers to her mother as her angel on earth.
The star has never shied away from an opportunity to share how supportive her mother was during her split with her ex-husband Black Coffee.
She continues to be her pillar of strength as Mlotshwa approaches life as a single mother. Not only are these two strong women beautiful, but their bond oozes beauty too.