'It was so difficult': Uzalo wardrobe mistress tells us about fashion behind recent double wedding

“It was so difficult,” explains Nokubonga Ngobeni, Uzalo’s award-winning wardrobe mistress.

“Some shops were still open when we were preparing for [the wedding episode] under lockdown level 4, but there were sections where we couldn’t buy certain clothes or hire them out.”

We asked Ngobeni how she got around these challenges, and how she keeps the show’s characters looking stylish while being masked-up on screen:

You were one of the first TV series to start showing the cast in face masks. Tell us more about this decision, and how you pick the face masks for each character.

Everyone was still a little shaky about when we needed to introduce the idea of masks, but it was finalised by our creative directors because this is our new normal, so we had to figure out how we were going to put it into the story.

Some of the characters have plain masks because they are characters who don’t have that much of a fashion sense, but characters like MaNgcobo (Dawn Thandeka King), Fikile (Nelisa Mchunu) and Sbu (Simphiwe Majozi) have funkier masks that speak to their characters.