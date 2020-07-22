South Africa

Deputy President David Mabuza ill, cannot appear in parliament

By TimesLIVE - 22 July 2020 - 15:01
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Deputy President David Mabuza has advised parliament that he is ill and is unable to address MPs as scheduled this month.

This is according to the National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo.

The presiding officers said in a statement they had “received an apology” from the deputy president “that he is unable to honour scheduled appearances in both houses due to ill health”.

Mabuza was scheduled to answer oral questions in the NCOP on Thursday, and in the National Assembly next week, on July 30.

“The deputy president has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery,” said Modise and Masondo, who wished him a speedy recovery.

