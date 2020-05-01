Five rising stars on the silver screen to keep an eye on
The South African acting industry has undoubtedly grown throughout the years, with lots of young, fresh, and raw talent bringing the heat to our TV screens.
Some rising stars are so good, they make us forget they’re on duty. Indeed, many actors and actresses have stolen the hearts of viewers through their talent and dedication to their craft.
They’re well on their way to greatness and the mark which they are making on Mzansi’s silver screen is only the beginning.
Here are five rising stars to keep your eye on in South Africa’s acting industry.
Siphesihle Ndaba
Siphesihle Ndaba has most recently graced our screens through her role on Gomora, Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela.
She plays the role of Mazet, a young woman who has dropped out of school and resorted to a life of crime due to her social circumstances.
If the star’s talent and determination are anything to go by, Mzansi is yet to see all she has to offer. The sky is just the beginning with this rising star.
Asavela Mngqithi
Known for her role on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya, Mnqithi has won the love and loyalty of many viewers. On the show, she plays Ntwenhle — a young rebellious woman who later becomes the queen-mother of Bhubhesini.
The way in which she is able to fully immerse herself in her role is commendable, and if her acting skills are anything to go by then the only way is up.
Nkanyiso Makhanya
Nkanyiso Makhanya is no stranger to the silver screen. He started out as a TV presenter as a teen, and now plays the role of Njeza on SABC1’s much-loved soapie Uzalo. The character of Njeza is one who is very troubled — he was jailed for the murder of his father.
Because of his criminal record, he is unable to find a job and feels that he is cornered into a life of crime for survival. Through his clear passion and the successful execution of his role, Nkanyiso has earned many fans and is growing from strength to strength as an actor.
Cindy Mahlangu
Cindy Mahlangu is a beautiful and brilliant actress that many may know from the supernatural show The Herd, where she played the role of Dumazile.
She is currently bringing the heat on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen where she plays the role of Siyanda — a waitress who is in love with a man from a prominent family.
The star’s talent speaks volumes and we have no doubt she will continue to shake things up in the Mzansi acting industry.
Tshiamo Molobi
Tshiamo Molobi is one youngster on his way to becoming a household name. The teen actor has acted in movies such as Love is a Four Letter Word and as Pad Na Jou Hart.
He has also made a name for himself on TV as he has appeared in The Queen, and is now loved by many for his role on eTV’s Rhythm City — playing an intelligent scholar who always has a solution up his sleeve.