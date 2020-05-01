Five rising stars on the silver screen to keep an eye on

The South African acting industry has undoubtedly grown throughout the years, with lots of young, fresh, and raw talent bringing the heat to our TV screens.

Some rising stars are so good, they make us forget they’re on duty. Indeed, many actors and actresses have stolen the hearts of viewers through their talent and dedication to their craft.

They’re well on their way to greatness and the mark which they are making on Mzansi’s silver screen is only the beginning.

Here are five rising stars to keep your eye on in South Africa’s acting industry.