Trendy winter accessories to add to your wardrobe
When it comes to accessories, most men’s first instinct is to stray away, with the belief that it is too much fuss.
However, accessories have the style power to make or break your look and no style-worthy ensemble is complete without that swag.
This winter season, which is proving to be bitterly cold, stand out with these runway inspired accents for a high fashion look that is modern and functional.
Oversized scarves
If winter essential accessories had a hierarchy, scarves would probably be in the first spot.
The scarf is beloved for its stylish appeal and to keep your neck and chest warm. This season scarves are in in a very big way, with massive knitted and padded versions that will add a modern and edgy twist.
For that aesthetic, complement your suit or trench coat with a scarf neatly tucked in. And for a more relaxed look, coil the scarf around a polo neck, finished off with puffer jacket. Keep the colour of the polo neck and of the scarf the same for a polished finish.
Warm headgear
No winter ensemble is complete without headgear to keep the head and ears toasty. This season, headgear has been given an upgrade with contemporary details.
Beanies have been given a soft leather finish and bucket hats plush fluffy textures. Berets and pool boy caps have been glammed up with metallic chain accents.
Make a style statement by incorporating this accessory into your comfortable day look by wearing your chosen headgear with a poloneck, faux fur coat or denim jacket paired with denim jeans and combat boots.
Armour cross body bags
Women’s handbags have been getting smaller and the man’s bag is no exception. This season, men have their own version with armour –like chain-linked cross-body bags that can used as belt bags.
These man bags of valour that can be worn across the body or can be slang cross the shoulder under the arm. These bags are the perfect addition to your co-ordinating tracksuit with sporty sneakers for a stylish essential goods run.