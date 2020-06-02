Local designer Thebe Magugu's creation featured on hit HBO show, Insecure
When it comes to South African designers who are flying the country’s flag high, Thebe Magugu is undoubtedly among the best.
The LVMH prize winner, who was the first in Africa to ever receive the prize, has become a household name and continues to shine bright.
In this week’s episode of Insecure, American actress Issa Rae wore a red cold shoulder safari jacket from Magugu’s ‘African Studies’ collection.
As with many of his designs, the red cold shoulder belted blazer is intricately and elaborately designed, a fashion statement in its own right.
The public and fans of the brand took to social media to celebrate Magugu on his latest accolade.
In 2019, Issa Rae rocked a blue cashmere half-cape jacket which was also from Magugu’s ‘African Studies’ collection.
The 26-year-old designer is known for his politicized and powerful women’s wear collections, which he uses not only as a fashion statement but also as a medium of expression.
In his 2020 ready-to-wear collection which he presented at Paris Fashion Week, the designer paid homepage to his hometown (Kimberley) in an elegant yet very evocative way.
While Magugu’s work has done remarkably well abroad, it’s clear to see that this young and talented designer is not done flying the SA flag high, and that he is set to cement Africa on the global fashion map.