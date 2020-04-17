5 things you didn't know about: award-winning designer Thebe Magugu

1. His collection was inspired by a women-led human rights movement

In his collection, Magugu hails the tremendous and often unseen work of the Black Sash. The Black Sash is a group of women who advocate for the social equality and justice in South Africa, and have been active for 60 years.

He wrote on Instagram: “When people think of South Africa’s history and its heroes, it’s all too often the men who come to mind. The Black Sash is a phenomenal group of women, who put themselves in a direct line of danger protecting POC [people of colour] during our country’s dark past.”

Magugu often speaks of how he grew up being surrounded by strong female women and that they influence his designs.

2. He won his first fashion award at Lisof

Not a stranger to winning coveted awards, Magugu’s first fashion win was for his third-year fashion collection at Lisof School of Fashion and Design. This same award was also won by Uniform creative director Luke Radloff.