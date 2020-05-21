'Blood & Water' make-up artist shares her inspiration for Netflix's local hit show

Was there a particular character whose beauty look you particularly enjoyed putting together?

I can’t say there was a specific character that I liked, but I did enjoy creating looks for the girls during their party scenes.

I also enjoyed creating the look for Wendy Dlamini [editor of the school magazine played by Thahane]. She’s the kind of character who doesn’t take any nonsense. So for her look I tried to keep her as natural as possible bringing our natural SA hairstyles [into play].

She does not wear weaves and as the show goes you will see the same thing applies to her mother because they are a family that wants to keep an African look. Even the braids she has are wool braids done with Brazilian wool. I wanted to capture the mood of the show and the background of each family.

What beauty trend should we be paying attention to right now?

Each period in history has a particular look that’s popular, but in the period we are in right now there is a wave of eyebrows.

Take an effort to do you eyebrows. Darker skinned ladies should be careful not to use dark coloured eyeliner to do their eyebrows. You don’t want to look like you have been drawn, you need to use brown eyeliner and brush it out.

Do you have any tips for our daily skincare routines?

Don’t use any skin lightening items. It’s better to take good care of your skin. Just clean it and moisturise every night before going to bed.

Any other beauty tips you'd like to share?

I know every woman wants to look good out there, but you don’t have to wear those plastic eyelashes; they don’t move and you’ll end up looking like a doll.

[Creating a stunning beauty look] also doesn’t mean you have to use expensive make-up, just use what you can afford and suits your skin tone.