DA challenges 'irrational and arbitrary' ban on hairdressers working under level 3

Among the information sought by 2pm on Wednesday from the minister was clarity on who made a determination that it was not safe for the industry to resume work, when it was made and what the reasons for it were.

“What criteria will be used by the relevant minister for determining whether it is ‘safe to resume’ work in the industry?” and “why the criteria which apply to religious gatherings under level 3 are not applicable to the personal care services industry?” were among the questions asked in the letter.

“It is very clear that these businesses are able to comply with sanitation protocols; have the ability to track and trace any client or employee who may have come into contact with anyone infected by Covid-19; and are able to adopt social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the disease among clients and employees,” said a statement issued by DA MP Dean Macpherson.

“It simply makes no sense that the personal care industry is excluded from taking part in the economy in a safe manner with proper Covid-19 hygiene protocols in place, when so many other industries are allowed to open during level 3 of the lockdown.”

The party said if the minister did not respond to its letter by Wednesday it would litigate urgently in the high court.