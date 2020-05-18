S Mag

LIFESTYLE E-ZINE | S MAG's latest edition now available digitally!

By S MAG - 18 May 2020 - 12:22
Nadia Nakai speaks to us about her rise in the rap game and plans for the future. Image: Steve Tanchel
Stay in the know with S Mag which offers you the best in celebrity features, fashion, beauty and health news.

We also speak to the gents in our S Man section, which gives you the lowdown on the latest men's trends, motoring and career. 

In this issue we also show you how to turn your home into a beauty sanctuary, take a look at menstrual health, and also talk about how to take care of your mental well being.

Use the arrows to page through the e-zine below. Select the 'fullscreen' option (bottom right) to enlarge.

An inside look: lives of the kids of Mzansi’s rich and famous

Celebs are in the limelight for being rich and famous, but some of their children have proven that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Here is ...
S Mag
1 week ago

The future of SA men’s fashion post-Covid 19

Having a well-groomed appearance is essential to most men’s personal styles. But with the disruptions of the global pandemic, what is the relevance ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River'

Fans of this telenovela weren't keen on the leading lady's onscreen looks at first, admits costume designer Kgomotso Dipholo
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Celebrities who have kept it stylish during lockdown

A cross between casual and comfortable clothes, loungewear has become the new wardrobe must-have now that work chic isn’t a thing. Check out these ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

From KwaMashu to Hollywood: the style evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha

The actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador keeps shining as a global humanitarian: with a glamorous style to match.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

5 style lessons we have learnt from David Tlale

David Tlale’s collections are effortless and well made. Here are five style lessons from the designer that we can incorporate into our wardrobes.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

