5 style lessons we have learnt from David Tlale

Elegance is one word that describes fashion designer David Tlale’s well-executed collections. Tlale has become a media powerhouse and a trailblazer in fashion industry.

Here are five style lessons from the designer’s personal style and his fashion creations that we can incorporate into our wardrobes.

1. BE OPEN TO RE-INVENTION

Tlale is not a stranger to re-invention. With a career spanning 18 years, it not unusual for the designer to add a new element into his designs, while keeping in line with his personal style aesthetic.

In his personal style evolution, Tlale has outgrown tailored shirts and trousers and focuses on donning easy-to-wear pieces that have bold accents.

2. PLAY TO YOUR STRENGTHS

Tlale always plays to his strengths, both in his collections and in his personal style. In his collections, Tlale displays the incredible ability of creating movement in his garments, which is rare for many skilled designers. In his personal style, Tlale uses his strength of proportion in garments by pairing a floor-length gilet with a transparent shirt and culottes trousers.

3. HAVE A SIGNATURE STYLE

Everyone should have a signature style. In his designs, Tlale uses the most amazing prints and patterns that are created for him, even though the designer rarely wears colour himself. Tlale’s personal style signature are his dark sunglasses and meticulously groomed appearance.

4. SHAKE THINGS UP

Patterns and prints are an exciting way to liven up any look. In his designs, Tlale creates surprising garments through interesting combinations. His kimono jacket is definitely a unique piece. In his personal style, Tlale wears loafers with metallic brooches to spice up a plain outfit.

5. DRAMA AND MORE DRAMA

The designer loves to add drama into his designs. Tlale skilfully uses colour and prints to create a vibrant and loud colour clash, but balances this out by pairing them with soft silhouettes. As for the designer’s style, he is always dressed in black — that is enough drama for him.