Celebrities who have kept it stylish during lockdown
A cross between casual and comfortable clothes, loungewear has become the new wardrobe must-have now that work chic isn’t a thing.
When the thought of dressing up has become more like a chore, we look to stylish influencers and celebrities for inspiration.
And these media personalities have not disappointed us. They may be under lockdown, but their style game is still thriving.
Here are tips on how to copy their look for your next chill session.
BONANG MATHEBA
Spreading the message of hope and staying safe, Queen B is not short of being inspiration to her followers. Matheba’s style is normally polished and effortless.
During the lockdown she has been snapping images from every corner of her house, pairing stylish looks with coordinating accessories.
To channel Queen B’s style, liven up your looks with accessories such as a printed bucket hat or a delicate necklace.
AYANDA THABETHE
Ayanda Thabethe makes bold choices when it comes to her style on the red carpet, so it’s refreshing to see a more laid back side to her. However, Thabethe has not dropped the ball when it comes to her personal style.
Her body-shaping outfits highlight her curves and accentuate her fit physique that she works hard for. To copy Thabethe’s style, build stylish co-ordinating pieces with minimal jewellery.
LERATO KGANYAGO
The radio personality has been experimenting with new looks and picking upthe camera to share them with us. Kganyago’s personal style is the balance between a strong silhouette with pastel colours and soft textures.
Her current style exploration includes bold colours in sexy cut-outs. However, if that is too far removed from your style, begin with pairing your outfits with bold-coloured belts or t-shirts.
SNIKIWE MHLONGO
The influencer and YouTuber is always switching up her style. Mhlongo interprets a fashion trend and makes it work with her favourite wardrobe staples to create an entirely new look.
During the lockdown, Mhlongo has taken her style inspiration from her wardrobe and is re-wearing some of her favourite looks.
To work Mhlongo’s style, allow your favourite wardrobe piece to take centre stage in your outfit.
THABSIE
The songstress’ everyday personal style is the mix between easy-to-wear clothes with athleisure pieces.
When Thabsie is not giving us fitness goals, her style during the lockdown is resort inspired, often wearing soft, wide-legged trousers with knit vests. Copy Thabsie's look by pairing neutral- and pastel-toned knits and jerseys with comfy linen trousers.