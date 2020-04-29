Celebrities who have kept it stylish during lockdown

A cross between casual and comfortable clothes, loungewear has become the new wardrobe must-have now that work chic isn’t a thing.

When the thought of dressing up has become more like a chore, we look to stylish influencers and celebrities for inspiration.

And these media personalities have not disappointed us. They may be under lockdown, but their style game is still thriving.

Here are tips on how to copy their look for your next chill session.