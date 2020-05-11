Tips on preventing a skin break out from wearing protective face mask

Wearing a face mask whenever you step out the house is good for curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it might not be such good news for your skin — especially if you'll be wearing this mask for hours on end.

“When you wear a mask, more oil builds up because your skin can’t breathe. This may result in blocked pores and cause breakouts," explains Barbara de Lange, an advanced beauty consultant.

"At the same time, you might find your skin loses moisture because the foreign material can scratch and irritate it."

To guard against these ill effects, Dr Lilliana Lulli, an aesthetic doctor at The Renewal Institute, says it's essential to wash fabric face masks regularly and to let your skin breathe as much as possible.