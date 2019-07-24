Is this what Rihanna's future daughter will look like?
Either Rihanna has a secret child, or she has taken the face app that makes you look 10 years younger in pictures too far.
Last night, the singer caused a stir when she posted a picture of what looked like baby Rihanna, with fans speculating that it was a secret love child.
But judging by how shook RiRi herself was when she posted the picture on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, it soon became clear that she was just as shook as we were.
Pictures of Rihanna’s doppelganger, who goes by the handle @Iamhoneyy_ on Instagram, are also on her mom Bria Kay’s Instagram account, who herself, from some angles, looks like the Barbados singer.
Maybe Rihanna has family she knows nothing about and she should investigate.